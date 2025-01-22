Apink to perform in Singapore in February

Apink, which last staged a concert in Singapore in late 2016, will perform at Singapore Expo’s Arena @ Expo (Hall 7) on Feb 20.

K-pop girl group Apink is finally coming back to Singapore.

The quintet will be holding a concert for the first time in almost nine years come Feb 20, at Singapore Expo’s Arena @ Expo (Hall 7).

Tickets to the show, titled Pink New Year, range from $128 to $288 and will go on general sale on Jan 24 at 10am via BookMyShow Singapore. A pre-sale will be available for premium subscribers of concert organiser and streaming platform Viu.

Viu Premium members can purchase tickets in a priority sale on Jan 23 from 10am to midnight, and can enjoy 10 per cent off all ticket categories if they buy their tickets on that day. Those who want to enjoy the pre-sale must sign up for premium membership by Jan 22, 6pm.

Pink New Year is Apink’s seventh solo concert tour, which kicked off in Seoul with two shows in December under the title Pink Christmas.

The group, which made their debut in 2011, are known for songs such as NoNoNo (2013), Mr Chu (2014) and I’m So Sick (2018). They released their latest single, Wait Me There, in April 2024, and their last EP, Self, was out in 2023.

They performed in Singapore at the Max Pavilion in 2015 and staged another show at Kallang Theatre in late 2016.

Apink had seven members previously, but Yookyung left in 2013 to pursue further education while Naeun, who recently made a cameo in the period K-drama The Tale Of Lady Ok (2024), departed in 2022 to focus on her acting career.

The group’s current line-up comprises leader Chorong as well as Bomi, Eunji, Namjoo and Hayoung, some of whom are also actresses. Bomi had a supporting role in the hit romance series Queen Of Tears (2024), while Eunji is known for playing the protagonist in the critically acclaimed coming-of-age series Reply 1997 (2012).

Book It/ 2025 Apink 7th Concert Pink New Year in Singapore

Where: Arena @ Expo (Hall 7), Singapore Expo, 9 Somapah Road

When: Feb 20, 8pm

Admission: Tickets priced from $128 to $288 will go on general sale on Jan 24 at 10am via BookMyShow Singapore (bit.ly/apinksg25). Viu Premium members can access a pre-sale on Jan 23 from 10am to midnight.