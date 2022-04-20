Aaron Kwok, Moka Fang celebrate fifth wedding anniversary

Aaron Kwok married Moka Fang in April 2017, and they have two daughters.

Chinese model Moka Fang posts on Weibo photos of her wedding with Hong Kong superstar Aaron Kwok held five years ago.

HONG KONG - Superstar Aaron Kwok celebrated his fifth wedding anniversary with Chinese model Moka Fang on Monday (April 18).

Coincidentally, the Hong Kong singer-actor's ex-girlfriend, Chinese model-actress Lynn Xiong, marked her daughters' fourth birthday on Tuesday.

Late on Monday, Fang, 34, posted on Weibo previously unreleased photos of her wedding with Kwok, tagging the "Heavenly King".

She wrote: "I still feel so romantic (and happy) looking at these photos every time. I am grateful to have you and happy fifth anniversary."

Kwok, 56, reshared the post about 10 minutes later, writing: "I wish my dear wife happiness every day."

The photos show the couple waiting outside the ballroom before their entrance and preparing to deliver a speech on stage. In another, Kwok kisses the hand of his wife, who is wearing a different wedding gown.

Fang also posted a more recent photo of her and Kwok together, with the word "love" in the picture.

Meanwhile, Xiong posted several photos of her and her husband, businessman Ken Kwok, celebrating the fourth birthday of their twin daughters, Kaylor and Lyvia.

The 41-year-old, who is also known as Lynn Hung, wrote: "My babies have turned four in the blink of an eye. I hope you can continue to love each other and stay healthy."

She dated Aaron Kwok for seven years before they broke up in 2013.

She then went on to marry Ken Kwok, the younger brother of Hong Kong actress Kenix Kwok, in October 2016 and gave birth to their daughters in April 2018.

Aaron Kwok married Fang in April 2017, and they have two daughters - Chantelle, four, and Charlotte, who just turned three in April.

This is not the first time Xiong has posted social media photos on her ex-boyfriend's heels.

In December 2015, the singer-actor posted a photo of his and Fang's clasped hands to announce they were a couple.

The next day, Xiong posted a photo of two pairs of shoes belonging to her and Ken Kwok.

In April 2019, Aaron Kwok announced the birth of his second daughter. The next day, Xiong posted photos of her two daughters as they turned one.

Xiong, who recently starred in the TV series Modern Dynasty (2022), has dismissed claims that she was trying to "compete" with her former beau in displays of who is happier.

The actress told Hong Kong's Headline Daily in July 2021 that she does not update her social media regularly and her agency had asked her to post photos on certain special days like her children's birthday.