Andy Lau scares wife with slide to edge of 4m platform

Lau almost fell from a 4-metre high platform during a concert in Shanghai.

Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau had a heart-stopping moment during his recent concert in Shanghai that left fans and his wife Carol Chu shaken.

In the incident on July 5, Lau nearly took a tumble from an unbarricaded platform at approximately 4 metres high during a performance of his hit song Practice.

A video of the near-miss quickly went viral, sparking concerns among his devoted fans.

Lau, 62, apologised the following day, adding that he did not expect the stage "to be so slippery".

Entertainment mogul and Lau's long-time friend Tiffany Chen took to Weibo to share her reaction to the incident. In a series of now-deleted screenshots, Chen revealed her panicked messages with both Lau and Chu.

Chen told Lau that she cried when she saw the video, to which the star responded with gratitude.

Chen then shared a similar sentiment with Chu, cautioning against Lau repeating the risky move.

Chu's reply highlighted the collective gasp of fear that rippled through the audience: "Yes, you could see everyone's hearts skip a beat. It was terrifying! Thankfully, he managed to stop himself by bracing his hand on the floor.

“It's a good thing he's been in action movies, he has the reflexes. If it had been a singer, they would've fallen! Everyone called afterwards to advise him against such dangerous actions. He's truly lucky and blessed to have so much support and care. We must be grateful for everything."

According to netizens who attended the July 6 show, Lau cancelled the dangerous stunt, choosing instead to just kneel on the stage during the segment.

Despite the initial Weibo post having been deleted, search terms for Chen's conversation with the couple continued to trend on the platform on July 8.

Lau is slated to perform at Singapore Indoor Stadium in October. His last performance in Singapore was in 2019 for his My Love World Tour.