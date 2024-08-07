Andy Lau has yet another close call on stage

This is not the first time the singer has gotten fans gasping at his stage stunts.

Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau had a lucky escape during a recent concert in Beijing.

While performing his hit song Truly Forever, the 62-year-old nearly slipped off a rotating platform that lifted him several metres above the stage.

Footage of the incident quickly circulated online, with viewers expressing shock and concern for the singer's safety.

In the video, the Heavenly King can be seen losing his footing as the platform rises, but he manages to regain his balance and hold onto the railings as the platform descends.

Concertgoers are heard gasping at the close call.

The incident has prompted online speculation about the singer's safety, with some questioning whether the incident was intentional because this is not the first time he has done this.

While performing at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai on July 5, Lau teetered precariously on the edge of an unbarricaded platform after sliding on his knees toward the edge.

Fortunately, he managed to stop just in time.

Social media users expressed their worries, with one commenting: "Can someone watch over him?"

Another pleaded: "For God's sake, stop moving!"

A fan chided Lau for 'treating the stage like a film set'.

Lau previously sustained injuries while performing, raising concerns about the safety of his elaborate stage productions.

He is slated to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium for four nights in October.