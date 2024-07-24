Heavenly King Andy Lau to perform 4 nights in Singapore

The singer is set to captivate audiences across cities including Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Macau and Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Heavenly King Andy Lau is set to dazzle fans here at the Singapore Indoor Stadium for four nights from Oct 10 to 13.

Tickets, priced from $168 to $398, will go on sale on Aug 14 at 10am, via Ticketmaster.

Presale for UOB cardmembers in Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam will start on Aug 13 at 1pm. Vist UOB's website (go.uob.com/AndyLau) for more information.

The Singapore leg is part of the 62-year-old’s Today... Is The Day tour, which debuted in Shanghai and is set to captivate audiences across cities including Kuala Lumpur, Macau and Hong Kong.

The singer last performed in Singapore in 2019 for his My Love world tour, also at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Since Lau’s last performance here, he has released a Cantonese album Performing And Singing (2020), with tracks such as Continue To Be Beautiful.

His concerts are known for their grandeur and fans can expect Lau to sing his greatest hits accompanied by stunning visual effects, including mystical beasts and flying dragons.

Today... Is The Day Andy Lau Concert Tour 2024

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk.

When: Oct 10 to 13, 8pm.

Admission: $168 to $398 via Ticketmaster's website (ticketmaster.sg) and hotline (3158 8588).