Art, inclusivity and courage at Dare Festival 2024
Dare Festival 2024 in November promises to be an amazing performance showcasing the beauty of art, inclusivity and courage.
There will be a special focus on connecting with aurally-challenged audiences.
Dare Festival made its first appearance in 2016, to challenge societal norms, empowering individuals to embrace and celebrate their differences.
This year’s edition includes a star-studded line-up of artists and artistes living with disabilities.
World-renowned Singaporean jazz singer Jacintha and local pop sensation Shazza will headline the event, alongside artistes living with disabilities, such as Andrea Hosking and Sky Shen.
Lily Goh, 45, a deaf arts and music practitioner-artist will be making her Dare Festival debut. Famous for performing on TikTok live, she teaches her audiences Singapore Sign Language.
She said: “Through my music, I hope to inspire others to embrace the beauty of diversity and to see that. Deafness is not a limitation but rather a source of strength and artistic expression.”
Her sentiment aligns with the festival’s aim to convey a powerful message: Art transcends boundaries and abilities.
Dare Festival 2024 will provide Singapore Sign Language interpreters, captions and audio descriptions.
dare festival 2024
Where: Gateway Theatre, 3615 Jalan Bukit Merah, Singapore 159461
When: Nov 13, 7.45pm
Admission: $25 for Category 1, $20 for Category 2
URL: sistic.com.sg/events/festival1124
