Art, inclusivity and courage at Dare Festival 2024

Dare Festival 2024 in November promises to be an amazing performance showcasing the beauty of art, inclusivity and courage.

There will be a special focus on connecting with aurally-challenged audiences.

Dare Festival made its first appearance in 2016, to challenge societal norms, empowering individuals to embrace and celebrate their differences.

This year’s edition includes a star-studded line-up of artists and artistes living with disabilities.

World-renowned Singaporean jazz singer Jacintha and local pop sensation Shazza will headline the event, alongside artistes living with disabilities, such as Andrea Hosking and Sky Shen.

Lily Goh, 45, a deaf arts and music practitioner-artist will be making her Dare Festival debut. Famous for performing on TikTok live, she teaches her audiences Singapore Sign Language.

She said: “Through my music, I hope to inspire others to embrace the beauty of diversity and to see that. Deafness is not a limitation but rather a source of strength and artistic expression.”

Her sentiment aligns with the festival’s aim to convey a powerful message: Art transcends boundaries and abilities.

Dare Festival 2024 will provide Singapore Sign Language interpreters, captions and audio descriptions.

dare festival 2024

Where: Gateway Theatre, 3615 Jalan Bukit Merah, Singapore 159461

When: Nov 13, 7.45pm

Admission: $25 for Category 1, $20 for Category 2

URL: sistic.com.sg/events/festival1124