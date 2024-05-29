Insta-worthy art installations shine at i Light

There are 17 amazing installations at i Light Singapore 2024, the 10th edition of the sustainable illuminating festival.

Asia's leading sustainable light festival i Light Singapore is back for its 10th edition.

This year, the festival will be located around Marina Bay, South Beach and Millenia Walk, and has expanded to include Tanjong Pagar.

The festival will see 25 artists from 11 countries come together to present a vibrant showcase of 17 artworks inspired by the theme Cyclical Nature and the colour green.

Festival director Jason Chen said the light art installations were carefully curated for originality, immersiveness and interactivity.

"As this vibrant signature event enlivens our city, we hope the sustainable artworks serve as reminders of the importance of sustainable living and inspire a collective vision for a greener future," he said.

This year, there are water-based light art installations and those situated on the Marina Bay waterfront can be viewed from a refreshing vantage point by hopping onto the i Light River Cruise Shuttle Service.

Newly introduced by Singapore River Cruise and WaterB, the shuttle service offers a scenic journey across the Bay where visitors can delight in the enhanced vibrancy of the blue spaces and beautiful city lights at night. The ticketed service will be available on Fridays, Saturdays (excluding June 15 and 22), Sundays and public holidays during the Festival.

For those looking to up their Instagram game, here are some of the highlights from i Light Singapore.

Arc ZERO: Nimbus

Arc Zero: Nimbus at the Pontoon near Red Dot Design Museum. TNP PHOTO: FARAH DALEY

Located at the Pontoon near Red Dot Design Museum, you cannot miss a ring of ethereal mist which encircles the floating walkway that leads out into the Bay.

The artwork by Studio James Tapscott of Australia encourages reflection on urbanisation and our use of finite resources as the mist diffuses around the oculus.

Iwagumi Air Scape

Iwagumi Air Scape at The Promontory at Marina Bay. PHOTO: I LIGHT SINGAPORE 2024

At The Promontory at Marina Bay, Iwagumi Air Scape by Eness transports visitors to an immersive, larger-than-life urban garden that embodies the allure of the Japanese art form where rocks are laid out in an aquascaping or underwater gardening style.

It emphasises the raw and humble beauty of nature.

Modern Guru and the Path to Artificial Happiness

Modern Guru and the Path to Artificial Happiness at Millenia Walk. TNP PHOTOS: FARAH DALEY

Also by Australia's Eness is Modern Guru and the Path to Artificial Happiness.

It juxtaposes the timeless archetype of a guru, traditionally a guide to attain spiritual enlightenment and happiness, with the contemporary pursuit of fulfillment.

Inside a ceremonial shroud, visitors are greeted by the Modern Guru with four imposing large digital eyes suspended above a spiralling ring of LEDs.

A stream of AI-generated absurdist messages flows from its mouth when visitors point the lens of their camera at it.

This writer's message was: "Wear nice things when you can."

This installation is a commentary on the role that technology plays in shaping perceptions of fulfillment in this digital age.

Dandelion

Dandelion at the Event Plaza, Marina Bay Sands. TNP PHOTO: FARAH DALEY

Dandelion by Sydney-based artist studio Amigo & Amigo allows visitors to explore and interact with the artwork.

Presented by Marina Bay Sands at the Event Plaza, its playful symphony of light and music promises to transport visitors to a world of hope and optimism.

Inspired by the breezy dance of dandelion petals, the installation represents a sanctuary for all to take a pause from the frenetic pace of life and reconnect with the marvels of nature.

Kinetic Perspective

Kinetic Perspective at the Event Plaza, Marina Bay Sands. TNP PHOTO: FARAH DALEY

Also presented by Marina Bay Sands is the Kinetic Perspective by Spain's Juan Fentes Studio which is an immersive abstract geometric experience inspired by the Optical Art Movement of the 1960s that uses optical illusions.

By moving around the installation, visitors can discover infinite combinations of patterns and distortions.

i LIGHT SINGAPORE

Where: Around Marina Bay, South Beach, Millenia Walk and Tanjong Pagar

When: May 31 to June 23. Lights are switched on from 7.30 to 11pm daily, and extended to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays

Admission: Free for installations; charges apply for certain programmes

Info: ilightsingapore.gov.sg