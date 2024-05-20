Hong Kong singer Alex To holds concert at Taipei Arena for first time

Hong Kong actor-singer Alex To fulfilled a dream on May 18, performing at the Taipei Arena for the first time as part of his Get Up World Tour.

“This concert at the Taipei Arena was held 30 years after my last performance at Taipei Municipal Stadium in 1993,” he wrote on social media on May 19, sharing photos from the concert.

“Over 30 years, I have transformed from a son to a husband, and then into a father. Looking back now, it seems like it happened in just a moment, but in fact, I have come a long way.”

To, 62, is the son of late Chinese singer Chang Loo and late Filipino drummer-singer Ollie Delfino. He married Hong Kong photographer Ice Lee, who is 24 years younger than him, in 2012. They have a seven-year-old son, AJ.

“I believe that most of the fans who attended the concert at the Taipei Arena last night grew up with me. And everyone will find some unforgettable stories in each of my songs,” To wrote.

The show-business veteran also fulfilled another wish: managing a “three-generation” performance on stage with his son and his late father. The concert fell on his father’s death anniversary.

To sang the song Wonderful World with AJ, while a recording of his father’s singing played.

“Finally, I want to thank my soulmate Ice. I want to let her know that without her, I would not be able to achieve the best in my life,” he wrote on social media.

“Thank you to my son AJ for completing my concert and my life. I still can’t believe he can sing so fearlessly in front of more than 10,000 people?”

The singer’s sold-out gig was attended by the likes of actor Tony Leung Ka Fai and his wife, singer Kenny Bee and his wife, as well as former actress Anna Ueyama, who flew in from Hong Kong.