Gurmit Singh says nasi lemak is better in Malaysia but...

Gurmit Singh was asked to rate six common dishes.

Singapore's funnyman Gurmit Singh, who was in Kuala Lumpur recently, tucked into what has been labelled as one of the best nasi lemak in KL.

Malaysian food vlogger Danie Liew took Singh to Mali's Corner at Platinum Walk for a plate of droolworthy nasi lemak.

Funny how Singh was still recognised as Phua Chu Kang, the titular character he played in the television series that aired between 1997 and 2007. Even the netizens commenting on the video reminisced about watching Phua Chu Kang when they were younger.

The netizens were also impressed that Singh ate nasi lemak with his hand.

Liew then asked Singh to decide if Singapore or Malaysia does nasi lemak better and, without hesitation, Singh picked Malaysia.

This was how Singh rated six common dishes:

Nasi lemak: Malaysia

Bak kut teh: Singapore

Chilli crab: Singapore

Char kway teow: Singapore

Hokkien mee: Malaysia

Chicken rice: Malaysia (after some deliberation)

Singh, 59, was in KL to promote is upcoming show Laugh Die You: Hero Singh Live in KL 2024, which will be showing at HG Convention Centre on July 20 and 21.