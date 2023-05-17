Blackpink spotted wearing Charles & Keith shoes at Singapore concert

Blackpink members (from left) Jennie, Lisa, Rose and Jisoo, performing at the National Stadium in Singapore.

SINGAPORE – Blackpink’s two-night gig at the National Stadium may have wrapped up last weekend, but you may still be able to get their shoes.

Jennie, Rose and Jisoo – three members of the K-pop quartet – were spotted wearing boots from home-grown fashion label Charles & Keith at their Born Pink world tour leg in Singapore on May 13 and 14, according to a media alert sent on Tuesday.

The girl group paired the light-pink outfits with boots to open their show.

Jennie wore Charles & Keith’s Slip-On Platform Ankle Boots, which retails on the brand’s website for $109, while Rose had on the Chunky Sole Padded Combat Boots, which are on sale for $80.50. Both designs were in a similar shade of chalk.

Jennie wore Charles & Keith’s Slip-On Platform Ankle Boots (left) while Rose wore the Chunky Sole Padded Combat Boots during the concert in Singapore. PHOTOS: CHARLES & KEITH

During her solo performance of her debut single Flower, Jisoo sported the Patent Ankle-Strap Platform Pumps in black. The pumps retail for $75.90 and come without embellishments, but Jisoo’s pair seemed to have floral add-ons to match the theme of her song.

Jisoo previously wore the same pumps customised in white to perform Flower at Blackpink’s Coachella performance in April.

Jisoo wore Charles & Keith's Patent Ankle-Strap Platform Pumps during her solo performance of Flower at Blackpink's Born Pink concert in Singapore.. PHOTO: CHARLES & KEITH

All the models are still available in select sizes.

The Straits Times understands that Charles & Keith routinely shares its seasonal lookbooks with celebrity stylists in key markets to see if any styles suit their clients.

Recent high-profile placements beyond K-pop include American actress Awkwafina at the premiere of The Little Mermaid in Los Angeles in early May and American socialite Paris Hilton at an Oscars viewing party in March.

This is not the first time Blackpink have worn Charles & Keith. Jennie was seen in the Lula Patent Block Heel Boots in red ($109) during the Seoul stop of their Born Pink tour in October 2022.

She also chose the Jules Leather Chelsea Boots in white to perform at Coachella. Priced at $229, they saw a spike in sales after the music festival. This exact version is sold out in all sizes on Charles & Keith’s website.

The brand was also recently tagged in wedding pictures of South Korean actress Lee Da-hae and singer Se7en. It had sent Lee’s management team its bridal collection options after news broke of the impending nuptials.

In one of her wedding photos, Lee can be seen putting on a pair of white lace and mesh pumps from Charles & Keith’s bridal collection, which retail for $85.90.

Charles & Keith has links to South Korean stars beyond Blackpink and Lee. Girl group Itzy are its global brand ambassadors and they recently launched a capsule collection of tote bags called It’z Mine, consisting of a tote bag, mini tote bag and tote bag charm ranging from $43.90 to $109. The charm and small tote sold out within days of the launch.