Jurong parlours offer 'massage anywhere' and 'tea' with masseuse

Nestled among the housing estate of Jurong East Avenue 1 are massage parlours that remain open beyond 10pm even though the other shops in the vicinity close for the night.

When Shin Min Daily News visited the area recently, the reporter was approached by women who appeared to be working at the parlours.

The first woman who approached the reporter said her parlour offered massage services and two others nearby could even do "door-to-door massage service".

The price quoted was $50 to $60 with the option to upgrade to more expensive services that came with a shower facility.

The middle-aged woman said she was from China and was new at the massage parlour.

She tried to coax the reporter to enter the parlour and said there were pretty Vietnamese women for him to choose from. He could even take any of them out for "tea" if he wanted to.

A second woman approached the reporter and said: "You can ask for a massage anywhere."

When probed, she assured him that there would be "additional services" and the starting price was $50 per hour.

The reporter asked the woman if he could take her out for "tea" and she said yes – for a price.