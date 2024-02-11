Blackpink's Lisa launches Lloud

Thai singer of Blackpink Lalisa Manobal, known mononymously as Lisa, on Feb 8 announced the launch of her artistse management agency Lloud.

She wrote on Instagram, where she has 100 million followers, that Lloud is "a platform to showcase my vision in music and entertainment".

The 26-year-old also announced the launch on billboards including one near Paya Lebar.

Lloud on its website describes its aim as "to create experiences that transcend genres and connect generations".

The agency is yet another feather in Lisa's cap, after major solo moves, a residency at Crazy Horse in Paris and a list of new Guinness World Records in 2023. She also became the first K-pop artiste with a solo record that hit 1 billion streams on Spotify.

Her debut single Lalisa topped Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart and SG – a collaboration with DJ Snake, Ozuna and Megan Thee Stallion – made it to No. 1 on the Latin Airplay radio chart.