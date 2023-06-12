Blackpink’s Lisa plays Mario Kart on fan’s Nintendo Switch during Australia concert

We’ve seen some brow-raising concert moments recently.

Harry Styles paused his show to help an expecting couple with their baby’s gender reveal.

And last year, Jack White of The White Stripes actually got married on stage, in the middle of a set.

But pausing a performance on stage to help a fan with their Nintendo Switch game? That’s a first.

During a recent concert in Australia, K-pop sensation Blackpink created a viral moment when group member Lisa was offered to play a game of Mario Kart midway through a song.

In a video uploaded on TikTok, the fan appears to shout for Lisa while holding up his Nintendo Switch.

Looking slightly surprised, Lisa – apparently an avid gamer herself – then approaches the edge of the stage and stretches her hand out for the device.

After a security guard passes it to her, she begins playing the game on the Switch - all while her bandmates keep the show going with As If It’s Your Last.

After a few seconds of actual focus on the game, Lisa laughs and appears to give up on it, returning the device to the fan.

In a follow-up video, the fan explained that he brought his Nintendo Switch with him to help pass the lengthy waiting time before the show.

After the incident, netizens have suggested that Nintendo Switch sales must now be skyrocketing.

Hmm... considering the record-breaking popularity of Blackpink, they’re probably right.