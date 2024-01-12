Blackpink's Jisoo: I used to look like triangle kimbap

Jisoo said her hair made her look like the seaweed-wrapped rice.

Jisoo of Blackpink is known for her looks. She was even given the moniker Miss Korea for her beauty, poise and demeanour.

But apparently she was an ugly duckling.

Despite making it to TC Candler's The 100 Most Beautiful Faces In The World list more than once, Kim Ji-soo said she had not always seen herself as beautiful.

She revealed on Lee Hye-ri’s talk show on You Tube recently that she was not popular in her younger days, saying she had hair that looked like a triangle kimbap (seaweed-wrapped rice) when she was in middle school.

Lee laughed in response, admitting that she, too, had the triangle kimbap hairstyle. Apparently the haircut was the trend then.

Jisoo felt popular only in high school, when she started receiving gifts from admirers only in high school. There would be bread and drinks on her desk when she got to class.

Jisoo just celebrated her 29th birthday on Jan 3.