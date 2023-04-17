Blackpink’s management responds to rumours of Rose dating actor Gang Dong-won

South Korean girl group Blackpink's (from left) Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie and Rose performing at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 15, 2023 in Indio, California.

SEOUL – Blackpink’s management agency YG Entertainment has responded to rumours that Rose, 26, is dating South Korean actor Gang Dong-won, 42.

In a statement released on Monday, it said: “It is difficult to confirm (the rumours) because it is a private issue pertaining to our artistes.”

The two were seen in a group photo from a party, posted last week by former Burberry chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci, 48, on Instagram.

It was subsequently taken down, but had gone viral by then, not just because of Rose and Gang, but also because of what appeared to be drug paraphernalia on the table.

YG Entertainment swiftly refuted the drug rumours last week.

Gang, last seen in award-winning movie Broker (2022), left YG Entertainment in December 2022 after seven years, while Blackpink – comprising Rose, Jennie, Lisa and Jisoo – have been with the agency since their debut in 2016.

Since the dating rumours surfaced, netizens have dug up old photos of the pair wearing similar jackets and necklaces.

They also pointed out that she had attended the movie premiere for Broker in Seoul last June and they were both at art fair Frieze Seoul in September.

At Coachella last Saturday – Blackpink were the first Asian and all-female band to headline the music festival – Rose said: “You made us remember the passion for performing for you guys. It’s a dream come true to be a headliner.”