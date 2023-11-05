British singer Morrissey cancels November concert in Singapore

The Singapore show was supposed to kick off the Asian leg of the singer's 40 Years Of Morrissey tour.

British singer and indie music icon Morrissey has cancelled his concert originally scheduled to take place at The Star Theatre on Thursday.

When contacted, concert promoter Live Nation said it will not be releasing any statement, but an announcement on the website of ticketing agency Ticketmaster said the show will not take place “due to technical issues and reasons beyond our control”.

Those who bought tickets, which cost from $138 to $258, will receive a full refund through the original mode of payment. The refunds may take up to 40 business days to be processed and those with inquiries can reach out to Ticketmaster via help.ticketmaster.sg or by calling 3158-8588.

Morrissey, 64, last performed in Singapore at Marina Barrage in 2016. He first played here at Fort Canning Park in 2012.

The Singapore show was supposed to kick off the Asian leg of his 40 Years Of Morrissey tour, which celebrates his fourth decade in music.

Morrissey, regarded as one of the most influential singers in English pop music, first made his name as frontman of seminal indie band The Smiths.

His vast discography includes four albums with The Smiths and 13 solo albums. The most recent record, I Am Not A Dog On A Chain, was released in 2020.

The concerts in Bangkok, Jakarta and Tokyo still look set to go on as scheduled, but he has a history of cancelling and postponing performances.

A concert in Nottingham, England, in July was postponed due to “unforeseen circumstances”, while a series of shows in South America in September were postponed after he caught a dengue infection.

His 2016 concert in Singapore was originally scheduled to take place on Oct 15, but was changed at the last minute to Oct 17 “due to unforeseen circumstances”.

In 2014, he revealed that he had undergone cancer treatment. Despite this, he has regularly done annual tours and shows.

Morrissey’s concert is the latest music event in Singapore to be cancelled or postponed in recent months.

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi cancelled his sold-out July 25 concert at The Star Theatre, while British pop star Ellie Goulding’s July 26 concert that was to be held at Sands Expo & Convention Centre was also canned.

In September, organiser AEG Presents Asia announced that K-pop concert HallyuPopFest Singapore 2023, originally scheduled for Nov 12 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, was postponed indefinitely.