British singer Sam Smith to perform at Singapore Indoor Stadium in October

Sam Smith performs during the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London on Feb 11.

British singer Sam Smith is set to return to the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Oct 24, as part of a global tour that includes other Asian cities such as Hong Kong and Bangkok.

Ticketing details have yet to be released.

The 30-year-old played two nights at the same venue in 2018, the pop-soul crooner’s first performance in Singapore.

In January, Smith’s fourth and latest album, Gloria, topped the British charts. It includes the single Unholy, a collaboration with German singer Kim Petras that won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the Grammy Awards in February.

Smith has also won four other Grammys, including for Best New Artist in 2015, and a Best Original Song Oscar for Writing’s On The Wall, the theme song of the 2015 James Bond film Spectre.

Smith, who uses the pronouns they/them, kicked off the world tour in April with a concert in Sheffield, England, and has so far staged gigs in Germany and Sweden.

A planned show in Israel on June 1 was cancelled due to logistical and technical issues.