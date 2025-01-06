'I hope my son dies before me': father of disabled man

Mr Lin Zhiwen is 36 years old but he weighs less than 30kg and relies on his parents to take care of his daily needs.

Madam Li Chunjin, 60, told Lianhe Zaobao that her son had high fever when he was one year old. It affected his cerebellum and his muscles gradually atrophied.

Mr Lin used to move around in a wheelchair but has been spending the last 10 years bedridden, spending his time watching the TV mounted on the wall as he lies in his bed, which is placed in the living room of the four-room flat in Sengkang.

He is physically weak and prone to illnesses, especially respiratory infections.

Madam Li cooks porridge for her son every morning before she cleans him up and brushes his teeth.

In the evening, she cooks dinner for her husband Lin Kunhua, a 62-year-old private bus driver.

Mr Lin earns $2,200 per month, of which he saves $300 for retirement after spending his salary on his son's daily needs and household expenses.

Although he is still healthy, Mr Lin admitted he was unsure how much longer he could work and hoped "my son will die before me".

"If I die first, who will take care of my son? Wouldn't that be more painful? And when we are old, how can we carry him?"

Madam Li blames herself for her son's condition.

"I felt that I didn't take good care of him," she said.

"But I am still fortunate. At least my son can still communicate with me and smile at me."