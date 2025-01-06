 Body of man, 66, found in Boon Keng flat filled with clutter, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Body of man, 66, found in Boon Keng flat filled with clutter

Some items, believed to have been cleared from the unit, were scattered outside the flat. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Poong Qi Tao
Journalist
Jan 06, 2025 04:18 pm

When residents spotted ants and cockroaches crawling in their kitchen and noticed a foul stench coming from a neighbour’s flat, they alerted the police. 

On Jan 5, the decomposing body of a 66-year-old man was discovered in a second-storey flat at 4 Boon Keng Road.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the flat was filled with clutter that left very little room to move. Food containers with leftover scraps were among the trash filling the flat.

The flat door could not be opened fully as piles of clutter were blocking it.

Mr Chen, 42, lives in the unit directly above the deceased's flat.

He and his wife started noticing ants and cockroaches in their kitchen about two months ago.

“Sometimes, we would catch a whiff of a foul smell drifting up," he said.

"At first, we thought it was coming from the garbage chute but we later realised the ants were coming from the unit below. The smell was particularly strong on rainy days."

Mr Chen added that while he and his wife often exchanged greetings with other neighbors, they had never seen anyone from the unit below theirs.

Another neighbour, 37-year-old Bali, said the deceased rarely interacted with others.

“He had lived here for many years and usually kept to himself. Occasionally, we would exchange greetings but he wasn’t very talkative,” she said.

Ms Bali recalled her husband noticing a strange smell near on the night of Jan 4.

The police confirmed the body of a 66-year-old man was found in the flat.

