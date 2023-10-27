British singer Sam Smith spotted strolling along Orchard Road, shopping in Changi Airport

Sam Smith was spotted by local eagle-eyed fans wearing singlets when out and about in Singapore.

Sam Smith certainly knows how to dress for our humid weather.

Known for sporting flamboyant onstage costumes, the British pop star was spotted by local eagle-eyed fans wearing singlets when out and about in Singapore.

Smith – who uses the pronouns they and them – was in town for the Gloria The Tour concert on Tuesday, where the Grammy-winning singer entertained a sell-out crowd at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

On Tuesday, a TikTok video showed the 31-year-old shopping at a Prada outlet in Changi Airport Terminal 1, pairing a white tank top with faded jeans.

In another TikTok video shared on Wednesday, Smith donned a black singlet and black shorts while nonchalantly walking outside Tang Plaza along Orchard Road.

Netizens expressed surprise that the celebrity was not mobbed, and that Smith opted for casual comfort and climate-appropriate attire.

Meanwhile, Smith – who came out as non-binary in September 2019 – is looking forward to celebrating Halloween with his fans at his concert in the Australian city on Oct 31.

“I’m so excited about the Melbourne show because it’s Halloween and we’re going to have an incredible time,” Smith said in a video he posted on his social media platforms on Thursday.

“If you want, and if you can, I would love it if you could dress up for Halloween. I’d love to see costumes. I’d love you guys to get unholy with us on Halloween. It would be amazing.”

Smith also took to X, formerly known as Twitter, where the singer challenged fans to get in on the #Unholyhalloween TikTok challenge, in which they lip synch along to the Grammy-winning track Unholy and then show off their spooky costumes.