 JJ Lin’s concert tour to return to Singapore in December, Latest Music News - The New Paper
JJ Lin’s concert tour to return to Singapore in December

Singaporean superstar JJ Lin performing at the National Stadium on Nov 4, 2022.PHOTO: JFJ PRODUCTIONS
Benson Ang for The Straits Times
Nov 08, 2024 02:27 pm

Home-grown Mandopop star JJ Lin is set to return here for the encore leg of his JJ20 World Tour.

The tour, which kicked off at Singapore’s National Stadium in November 2022, has included more than 70 performances in 40 cities. The most recent show was at Chongqing Olympic Sports Center Stadium in China on Nov 3.

On Nov 7, a post on the singer-songwriter’s Facebook page announced his JJ Lin JJ20 Final Lap World Tour, together with a list of 15 cities.

Some of them, such as Singapore, Hong Kong, Beijing and London, were stops on the first leg of his JJ20 World Tour. Others, such as Boston and San Francisco, are new locations.

The 43-year-old’s post was captioned “A new dawn awaits…”, and included the hashtag #ComingSoon.

Ticketing details will be released via official channels. The post cautioned: “Please do not trust unofficial announcements.”

In 2022, Lin performed two shows at the National Stadium, where he sang hits such as the ballad Remember (2010) and the high-energy number Mummy (2005).

 
《JJ 林俊傑 JJ20 FINAL LAP世界巡迴演唱會》

《JJ 林俊傑 JJ20 FINAL LAP世界巡迴演唱會》即將啟程！ JJ Lin “JJ20” FINAL LAP World Tour A new dawn awaits… 新加坡 Singapore 洛杉磯 Los Angeles 多倫多 Toronto 舊金山 San Francisco 紐約 New York 波士頓 Boston 倫敦 London 巴黎 Paris 悉尼 Sydney 墨爾本 Melbourne 吉隆坡 Kuala Lumpur 首爾 Seoul 台北 Taipei 香港 Hong Kong 北京 Beijing *開票資訊將於官方平台陸續公佈， 非官方公告的資訊切勿輕信，敬請密切留意官宣資訊！ #ComingSoon #JJLinFinalLap #JJ20WorldTour #林俊傑FinalLap #林俊傑JJ20世界巡迴演唱會

Posted by 林俊傑 JJ Lin on Thursday, November 7, 2024

