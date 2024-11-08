JJ Lin’s concert tour to return to Singapore in December

Home-grown Mandopop star JJ Lin is set to return here for the encore leg of his JJ20 World Tour.

The tour, which kicked off at Singapore’s National Stadium in November 2022, has included more than 70 performances in 40 cities. The most recent show was at Chongqing Olympic Sports Center Stadium in China on Nov 3.

On Nov 7, a post on the singer-songwriter’s Facebook page announced his JJ Lin JJ20 Final Lap World Tour, together with a list of 15 cities.

Some of them, such as Singapore, Hong Kong, Beijing and London, were stops on the first leg of his JJ20 World Tour. Others, such as Boston and San Francisco, are new locations.

The 43-year-old’s post was captioned “A new dawn awaits…”, and included the hashtag #ComingSoon.

Ticketing details will be released via official channels. The post cautioned: “Please do not trust unofficial announcements.”

In 2022, Lin performed two shows at the National Stadium, where he sang hits such as the ballad Remember (2010) and the high-energy number Mummy (2005).