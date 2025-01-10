Celebrity-run Singabola Chicken Rice shutters within months

The chicken rice stall run by local internet celebrity Simon Khung, or Simonboy, and actor Peter Yu closed down after Christmas last year despite opening in June that year.

According to Shin Min Daily, Simonboy shared about the difficulties of running a catering business, saying that it is difficult to find a team that can be stable in the long run as well as ensuring the quality of food.

“So after discussing with our partners, everyone agreed to end this business and focus on other projects.”

However, he did not regret his decision to start a business, sharing that this experience made him admire local catering operators even more, and that everyone is working hard and trying their best to make a living.

“Business is like this, either success or failure, but I will not give up trying because of fear of failure, because I believe that one day, one of my projects will succeed.”

In a Facebook post on Jan 9, he wrote: "Yup, business is either fail or succeed! At least we tried!

"After entering then I realised F&B is very very difficult. Hence I encourage everyone to support our local f&b owners!

"But I also want to say to all the supporters, this experience won’t stop me to continue trying and exploring. 2024 has been an amazing journey, I will continue to jiayou!"

Simonboy added that he would instead focus on the digital field this year.

