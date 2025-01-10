Man tries to bribe ICA officer with $8, attacks CPIB officer with broken toilet brush

A man who tried to bribe an Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer with $8 and told him to use it to “buy coffee” was sentenced to four months and a week’s jail on Jan 10.

Vietnamese national Tran Phuong Hau, 29, also attempted to escape from the custody of the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) by lunging at another officer with a broken toilet brush.

Tran pleaded guilty on Jan 10 to three charges, including one charge under the Prevention of Corruption Act and another for using criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Xavier Tan said that on Nov 11, 2024, Tran flew from Vietnam to Singapore and was stopped for a baggage check at Changi Airport.

There, an ICA officer searched Tran’s belongings and found eight undeclared contraband cigarette packets, despite Tran claiming that he had nothing to declare.

Wanting the officer to let him through the baggage check quickly, Tran put four $2 notes into the officer’s left pocket.

When the officer felt Tran’s hand in his pocket, he grabbed Tran’s hand and asked why he put notes into his pocket. Tran replied that it was for him to “buy coffee”.

Tran was subsequently arrested and taken to CPIB. While he was interviewed there, he asked to use the toilet.

While in the toilet, he found a blue toilet brush and broke it in two, intending to use it as a weapon.

Tran kept the broken toilet brush in the back of his pants. He then slowly walked out of the toilet and towards the interview room.

When he reached the door of the interview room, Tran suddenly darted towards the left and ran down the corridor.

When an officer tried to stop him, he lunged at the officer and shoved the broken toilet brush towards his stomach.

In his submissions, DPP Tan sought a jail term of four months and one week to six months and two weeks, noting that even though the CPIB officer did not suffer any injuries, Tran used a weapon against him in a bid to escape custody.

In mitigation, Tran said he was remorseful, adding: “This is my first time in Singapore. I don’t understand the Singapore law.”

Tran then said he has a family in Vietnam to care for and pleaded for leniency in sentencing.

Offenders convicted of graft can be jailed for up to five years and fined up to $100,000.

If convicted of using criminal force against a public servant to deter him from discharging his duty, an offender can be jailed for up to four years, fined, or both.