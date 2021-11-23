BTS snags top Artist of the Year prize at American Music Awards

Olivia Rodrigo won the New Artist of the Year award.

BTS receiving the award for favourite pop song for Butter at the Annual American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES: K-pop band BTS was the big winner at the American Music Awards on Sunday, just four years after making its first appearance on the fan-voted show.

The group beat Taylor Swift, Drake, Ariana Grande, Olivia Rodrigo and The Weeknd for the night's biggest prize - artist of the year.

Adored by an army of fervent fans, BTS was also named favourite pop group and won best pop song for its summer hit Butter.

The boy band became the first Asian act in history to snag the artist of the year at the American Music Awards, and called the win a miracle.

"We're truly honoured to be on this stage with such amazing, tremendous artists," said frontman Kim Nam-joon, known as RM.

"It's been a long and amazing ride... Nobody could have ever bet on the odds of us standing here and receiving this award, except you all," he added, referring to BTS' fans.

The seven members closed the show with a performance of Butter and earlier joined Coldplay on stage for a rendition of the single My Universe, marking a post-pandemic return to live performances for BTS.

Swift was among several top nominated artists, including Ariana Grande, The Weeknd and Drake, all of whom did not attend Sunday's ceremony in Los Angeles.

She took home the trophies for favourite female artist and best pop album for her lockdown album Evermore.

"I'm so lucky to be in your life, and to get to have you in mine," Swift told fans in a video acceptance speech.

As a first-time host, rap superstar Cardi B pulled off a series of extravagant costume changes and confessed she was worried about messing up. "I'm a little nervous. I'm shaking," she said as she opened the show.

Rodrigo, 18, who burst onto the charts in January, had gone into Sunday's show with a leading seven nods, but ended up with just one - best new artist.

Doja Cat picked up three awards, including for her Kiss Me More collaboration with SZA, while Megan Thee Stallion also won three, including favourite female hip-hop artist.