BTS’ V and Blackpink’s Jennie spotted holding hands in Paris

BTS' V and Blackpink's Jennie were spotted holding hands in Paris by French photographer Amar Taoualit.PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM TAOUALITAMAR/TIKTOK
Suzanne Sng
May 18, 2023 05:13 pm

PARIS – A new K-pop power couple may have just gone public.

Boy band BTS’ V and girl group Blackpink’s Jennie, who have been rumoured to be dating since May 2022, were spotted recently in Paris, holding hands and strolling next to the river Seine.

A TikTok clip by French photojournalist Amar Taoualit, who captured the rendezvous, has gone viral since it was posted on Wednesday.

Within 17 hours of its upload, the one-minute clip has garnered more than 3.8 million views, with Mr Taoualit confirming that it was Jennie and V, both 27.

He said he had shot it from afar on his iPhone as their security detail had requested that he not go near. Members of their entourage were also seen trailing at a discreet distance in the clip.

Fans of both K-pop idols – from arguably the two biggest pop acts in the world – have rejoiced at this reported confirmation that they were dating, although haters have also popped up online.

The hashtag #taennie – which combines V’s real name Kim Tae-hyung and Jennie – is trending on social media.

Dating rumours started swirling last May, when they were photographed on what looked like a holiday on Jeju Island.

More photos surfaced later in 2022, but their management agencies have neither confirmed nor denied the relationship rumours. They also have not commented on the latest video.

