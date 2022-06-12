BTSmania here again with new album

The queue outside the BTS shop in New York.

BTS fans eager to enter the pop-up shop in New York.

Fans at the BTS pop-up shop in New York.

NEW YORK (Reuters) – K-pop boy band BTS began promoting the release of their new album in the US with pop-up shops in New York and Los Angeles.

Fans lined up from 7am (7pm in Singapore) on Friday (June 10) to be among the first to buy exclusive items created just for New York.

“It’s hardly ever in New York, it’s mostly LA – so, for them to do it here, it was just like, had to come,” said fan Adriana Guzman.

Daniel Ealacios was directed to the store by his sister in Texas who was hoping he would snag her some merch.

T-shirts sell for $55 (S$76), with hoodies priced at $120, and posters $18.

The group released their new album Proof on Friday in a highly anticipated return to the music scene as they celebrate the ninth anniversary of their debut.

The seven-member group last year became the first Asian band to win artist of the year at the American Music Awards.

Last week, they met US President Joe Biden at the White House to discuss hate crimes targeting Asians.

'TOO EXPLICIT TO BE AIRED'

The Straits Times reports: South Korean broadcaster KBS has found that two songs from BTS' latest album Proof have lyrics which are too explicit to be aired.

The three-disc anthology album includes the new songs Yet To Come, Run BTS and For Youth, as well as an official release of Born Singer, which was previously available only on YouTube and SoundCloud. Run BTS and Born Singer were found to be unfit for broadcast.

According to the broadcaster's representative, the two songs were found unsuitable due to "lyrics using swear words, vulgar words and crude expressions".

The 48-track compilation features the mega-boyband's numerous hits, such as Boy With Luv, featuring Halsey, and their debut single No More Dream.

One of the discs consists mostly of previously unreleased demos of fan-favourite tracks.

Their last studio album was Be, released in November 2020.

To celebrate their ninth anniversary and the new album, the septet will stream a live show on their official YouTube channel on Monday.

Watch the video of Yet To Come here: