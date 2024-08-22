Charlie Puth to return to Singapore in December

American singer Charlie Puth is working on his fourth studio album, the follow-up to Charlie (2022).

A year after charming his fans in Singapore, American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth will be back to see them again in December.

The 32-year-old, whose last concert here was in October 2023 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, will return to perform at the same venue on Dec 10. Ticketing details will be released soon.

The stop is part of the Asia leg of his Something New tour, which kicks off in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on Dec 5, followed by Seoul, South Korea, on Dec 7 before heading to Singapore.

The Grammy-nominated singer is best known for hits such as See You Again (2015), We Don’t Talk Anymore (2016) and Attention (2017).

Stay (2021), which he co-wrote and produced for Australian rapper The Kid Laroi and Canadian singer Justin Bieber, was at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart for 11 weeks.

Puth’s collaboration with American country music singer Gabby Barrett on 2020’s I Hope (Remix) earned him his fourth top 10 charting track on the Billboard Hot 100.

He is working on his fourth studio album, the follow-up to Charlie (2022), which featured platinum-certified hit singles Light Switch and Left And Right, featuring Jungkook of K-pop boy band BTS.

Charlie Puth Presents “Something New”

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

When: Dec 10, 8pm

Admission: Artiste pre-sale is on Aug 27 from noon to 11.59pm. Sign up on charlieputh.com to get details. Live Nation members can buy tickets during the exclusive Live Nation pre-sale on Aug 28 from noon to 11.59pm. Go to livenation.sg for free membership sign-up and pre-sale access. Tickets to the public will be available on Aug 29 from noon via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588).