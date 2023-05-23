Chinese Idol red-faced after fan exposes him wearing fake CK underwear on stage

Underwear is simply underwear, right? Well, not for some fans of Chinese idol Mu Ziyang.

The 29-year-old singer was “exposed” on Weibo recently by a fan who posted pictures of him in concert wearing fake Calvin Klein underwear.

It didn’t take long for the post to go viral, with the hashtag “Mu Ziyang’s CK underwear is fake” shooting up the ranks of Weibo’s trending search keywords.

While performing, the singer lifted his arms to make a heart sign, and the red waistband of his underwear became visible.

Instead of Calvin Klein, the words on his underwear read 'Cailv Kenli'.

Netizens were mostly amused by the fashion faux pas, and eventually, Mu himself had to surface online and address the issue.

“Okay, stop nagging. I just didn’t notice that I had bought a fake. All these in the span of a day,” he wrote.

His fans, however, pressed on with the banter. “Take note of the brand! Don’t just look at the underwear!” one wrote.

Mu also said he didn’t know what to do with the rest of his fake underwear – apparently he bought them in bulk.

“What do I do with them, do I continue wearing them? I’ve bought so many, I can’t throw them away.”