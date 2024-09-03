Condo fines DJ Hazelle Teo following complaints of reno dust

The popular radio personality, who snagged a $1.18 million resale condo in West Coast last October, has been on the receiving end of multiple complaints regarding her three-month renovation project.

YES 933 deejay Hazelle Teo is used to the airwaves buzzing, but not so much the complaints of her neighbours.

The bone of contention? Dust.

Neighbours alleged that contractors working on Teo's 710 sq ft, two-bedroom apartment had left the door open during renovations, allowing dust and debris to settle in the common corridor and even find its way into their homes.

One resident complained that the dust had soiled clothes drying on their balcony.

“We have endured too much. Please tell them to keep the door closed when renovating,” read one e-mail sent to the condo management, who subsequently slapped Teo with a $100 cleaning fee – deducted directly from her renovation deposit.

This wasn’t a one-time occurrence either.

“I didn’t know condos will fine you for such things,” admitted the radio jock, unsure of the total number of times she was charged.

While Teo acknowledges the inconvenience caused, she believes some understanding is needed.

“It doesn’t even look that dirty, just some shoe prints at the dusty corridor… but I understand their point of view because it happened many times,” she said, showing photos taken by her neighbour.

Neighbours alleged that contractors working on Teo's 710 sq ft, two-bedroom apartment had left the door open during renovations, allowing dust and debris to settle in the common corridor and even find its way into their homes. PHOTOS: 8DAYS

She also explained that workers often left the door open due to the heat.

In a bid to smooth things over, Teo presented her neighbours with cookies and a handwritten note of apology upon moving in.

Her gesture was met with warmth, with one neighbour even gifting her drinks and a pineapple.

Dust-up aside, Teo's renovation journey seems to have gone off without a hitch, transforming the four-year-old apartment into a minimalist, wabi-sabi inspired sanctuary.

“I love the message it conveys – embracing imperfections – so there are a lot of unfinished touches, rounded and rough edges in my home,” shared Teo.

“But when my mum saw the place, she asked: ‘Why are the walls so dirty and unfinished? Is it meant to be like this?’ I can see why she said that but I love it.”