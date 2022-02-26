Karaoke machine, oxygen concentrator... how DJ Jade Rasif coped with isolation

Social media personality Jade Rasif, who caught Covid-19 on Feb 9, survived isolation thanks to a karaoke machine in her room.

For the first four days of her recovery, she could not do without the painkillers, anti-inflammatory medicine and cough syrup that the doctor had prescribed her.

"I would wake up in pain, pop a pill, then go back to sleep," says the 27-year-old, who had a high fever, headaches, chills, a cough and a sore throat.

Rasif, who took her booster jab last month, started using her karaoke machine when she felt better. But she sang so much that her oxygen levels dropped to 84. A healthy oxygen level is between 95 and 100.

"I kept singing till it got hard to breathe," she says.

Her boyfriend then bought her an oxygen concentrator from Carousell. The device is said to be able to reduce the burden on the lungs by supplying purified oxygen via a nasal cannula.

Jade Rasif's boyfriend bought her an oxygen concentrator. PHOTO: JADE RASIF

She also hired a private nurse to check on her oxygen levels and temperature once a day.

Gradually, her oxygen levels started improving.

To alleviate boredom, Rasif watched videos on YouTube and shows on Netflix. She also chatted on the phone with her best friend, who was also down with Covid-19 and in isolation.

Rasif did not have an appetite for the first five days of her recovery.

"It's hard to explain but I couldn't stop tasting this garbage taste. I just drank iced water," she says.

When she felt better, she started ordering chicken rice for her meals.

On Valentine's Day last week, her boyfriend made a pulley system using a basket and string to pass gifts, dinner and champagne to her on the second floor of her three-storey bungalow.

"It got me out of bed and lifted my mood," says Rasif.

During her isolation, her three-year-old son was not allowed to go near her at all and stayed on a lower floor.

After she recovered from Covid-19, she cleaned her room using household disinfectant products listed on the National Environment Agency's website.

She is thankful that she took the recommended Covid-19 vaccine jabs.

"I can't imagine being in a worse state if I had not been vaccinated. I'd probably have been in the intensive care unit," she says.