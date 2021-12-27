Controversy-hit celebs take to social media to wish fans a merry Christmas

JJ Lin wished fans a Merry Christmas on social media, in his first post since a female netizen tagged him in a series of long posts on Weibo on Dec 22.

Despite having been affected by the stirrings of controversy of late, these celebrities did not miss the opportunity to send fans Christmas greetings.

Home-grown singer JJ Lin shared some festive cheer over social media on Saturday (Dec 25), posting a photo of himself in a red sweater and with a small Christmas tree. He wrote in both English and Chinese: "Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas! Embracing the love from all around!"

This was the 40-year-old's first post since a female netizen began tagging him in a series of long posts on China's Twitter-like Weibo on Dec 22, claiming that she had tried to contact him several times and that he was ignoring her.

In one of her latest posts this weekend, she claimed she has abnormal cervical cells and had tried to reach out to Lin through someone she said was his "good friend".

Lin's work studio JFJ Productions issued a statement on its social media platforms later on Dec 22: "We do not respond to those with ulterior motives in spreading rumours. We do not want to waste public resources because of the behaviour of a few trouble-makers. It does not mean that the rumours are true."

The statement also called on those with evidence of any wrongdoing by Lin to make a police report.

On Christmas eve on Friday, Taiwanese singer Vivian Hsu posted a photo of a Christmas tree with several gifts on Instagram Stories, writing in Chinese: "Everyone stay well, have a safe Christmas." She added the hashtag #BeKind.

The 46-year-old, whose name was dragged into the recent divorce spat between singer Wang Leehom and his estranged wife Lee Jinglei, has clarified that she was not the third party in their marriage in a post on Dec 22.

Her husband Sean Lee also defended her in a letter issued by his legal firm on Dec 23, saying he believed his wife and calling for an end to the online harassment against her.

American actor Alec Baldwin, who was involved in a fatal shooting on the movie set of Rust in October, thanked his friends, family and colleagues for their support in a self-shot video posted on his Instagram account on Friday.

"I'm looking forward to some aspects of this being behind me, of course," the 63-year-old said.

"For everyone who is involved in this, it'll never be behind us because someone died so tragically," he added, in reference to cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died aged 42.

"I never lose sight of that. Not a day goes by I don't think about that."

The actor, who is married to Hilaria Baldwin with six children, said he was currently at home with his family.

"It's true, the only thing I care about is my wife and my kids and I just want to move forward with my life and try to get through a tough time, a really tough time."

Baldwin then wished his fans a happy holiday.

A celebrity who made a rare appearance on social media was Hong Kong actress Jacqueline Wong, who resurfaced on Instagram for the first time in 11 months.

The actress, who was caught up in a cheating scandal with married singer Andy Hui in April 2019, posted a picture of a Christmas tree and her dog on Saturday with the caption: "Warm wishes to all."

Her last post was about turning 32 on her birthday on Jan 23.

Wong was not visible in her latest photo, but the Christmas tree and the setting of the living room looked similar to those in photos she posted in past years, indicating that she may still be in Hong Kong despite some media reports claiming that she has moved overseas.