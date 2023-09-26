Crazy Horse Paris preview? Blackpink’s Lisa raises eyebrows with raunchy dance

Lisa teased a series of photos and a video of herself executing sensual dance moves (left).

PARIS – Did Blackpink’s Lisa give her 97.8 million Instagram followers a sneak peek of her performance at famed Parisian cabaret Crazy Horse Paris?

The member of the K-pop girl group on Monday took to social media, where she teased a series of photos and a video of herself executing sensual dance moves.

Dressed in a skin-tight bodysuit, Lisa’s silhouette can be seen behind a screen, complete with blue and black backlights.

The 26-year-old Thai singer-rapper will appear in five shows at Crazy Horse Paris from Thursday to Saturday.

Netizens went gaga over the photos, with many fans commenting that Lisa possesses “the hottest body alive” – with some writing that even her shadow looks good.

The viral post has since received more than 4.9 million “likes”, although some say the footage was from Lisa’s solo intro performance at Blackpink’s Coachella set in April.

While her Crazy Horse Paris stint is still shrouded in secrecy, American fashion portal WWD reported that apart from solo segments, Lisa will join the Crazy Horse Paris dance troupe for two of their classic numbers – striptease dance Crisis? What Crisis! and burlesque number But I’m A Good Girl.

Lisa’s decision to collaborate with Crazy Horse Paris was met with much furore in China, where her fans criticised her for being associated with a strip club. Many expressed their anger on social media, denouncing their support.

However, that did not stop the Lisa x Crazy Horse tickets, which cost €250 (S$360) each, from selling out.