6 injured in 6-vehicle chain collision on PIE

The accident on Nov 26 involved five cars and a van.

Six people were injured following a chain collision on the PIE on Nov 26 morning.

The police said they were alerted to the accident involving five cars and a van along the PIE towards Tuas at 7.15am.

A 53-year-old male car driver and five van passengers, aged between 26 and 61, were conscious when taken to the hospital, they added.

A video of the accident uploaded to Facebook shows the six vehicles on the left-most lane of the expressway. An SCDF ambulance is seen at the scene.

The Straits Times has contacted SCDF for more information.

Police investigations are ongoing.