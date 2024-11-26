6 injured in 6-vehicle chain collision on PIE
Six people were injured following a chain collision on the PIE on Nov 26 morning.
The police said they were alerted to the accident involving five cars and a van along the PIE towards Tuas at 7.15am.
A 53-year-old male car driver and five van passengers, aged between 26 and 61, were conscious when taken to the hospital, they added.
A video of the accident uploaded to Facebook shows the six vehicles on the left-most lane of the expressway. An SCDF ambulance is seen at the scene.
The Straits Times has contacted SCDF for more information.
Police investigations are ongoing.
