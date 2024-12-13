Does PM Wong rock out to Oasis? We decode his Spotify Wrapped

Ever wondered what soundtracks the life of a Prime Minister, what rhythms accompany the weighty decisions and diplomatic dances?

Thanks to the annual unveiling of Spotify Wrapped, we’ve got a sneak peek into the musical mind of PM Lawrence Wong, and it’s a fascinating mix.

Forget the stuffy classical music and patriotic anthems you might expect – PM Wong’s top artistes reveal a surprisingly diverse and relatable musical palate.

Now, we can’t know for sure which songs he’s got on repeat, but we can take a few educated guesses and help you inject your weekend playlist with some prime ministerial vibes.

1. Roy Orbison – Only the Lonely (Know the Way I Feel)

Kicking off the PM's top five is the one and only Roy Orbison, the Big O himself.

We’re picturing PM Wong, late at night, tie loosened, softly crooning along to this operatic outpouring of emotion.

Is this the soundtrack to late-night policy pondering, a melancholic meditation on the burdens of leadership? Or maybe he just appreciates a good cry after a particularly tough parliamentary session?

Whatever the reason, this classic is guaranteed to add a touch of timeless romance and dramatic flair to your weekend.

2. Erasure – Sometimes

Next up, a blast from the synth-pop past: Erasure.

We bet PM Wong’s secretly busting a move to "Sometimes", a shimmering confection of 80s electronica, imagining himself back on a dance floor, far away from the pressures of running a country.

Perhaps after a grueling day of international negotiations, he unwinds with this upbeat yet wistful track, letting the pulsing rhythms wash away the diplomatic dust.

Inject some retro energy into your Saturday chores and join the PM dance party.

3. Elton John – I Guess That's Why They Call It The Blues

Sir Elton John graces the PM’s list, proving that even world leaders aren't immune to the soulful strains of a piano ballad.

We can practically see PM Wong, gazing pensively out the window of the Istana, contemplating the complexities of life, the universe, and everything (or maybe just next week’s grocery list) while this melancholic masterpiece plays softly in the background.

Whatever the reason, this timeless ballad is sure to add emotional depth to your Sunday brunch.

4. Oasis – Don't Look Back in Anger

Britpop bursts onto the scene with Oasis, hinting at a rebellious spirit lurking beneath the PM's polished exterior.

We’re imagining PM Wong belting out this anthem of resilience in the shower, a defiant roar against the pressures of leadership.

Or maybe it’s his go-to karaoke track? Either way, channel your inner rockstar (or statesman) with this iconic Britpop anthem.

Just try not to start any Gallagher-esque sibling rivalries.

5. Soul Asylum – Runaway Train

Rounding out the PM’s top five is Soul Asylum’s poignant and haunting Runaway Train.

We suspect this emotionally-charged track serves as a reminder of the human cost of policy, the individual stories woven into the fabric of the nation.

Or maybe it’s just a really good song to listen to on a rainy day.

Whatever the reason, this powerful track adds a layer of ‘90s nostalgia and emotional resonance to your weekend wind-down.

Just be sure to have some tissues handy.