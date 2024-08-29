Eason Chan's daughter rumoured to be dating Japanese model

Constance Chan's mother Hilary Tsui appears to have given the couple her approval by accompanying them on dates.

Constance Chan, the daughter of renowned Hong Kong celebrities Eason Chan and Hilary Tsui, has once again found herself in the spotlight due to her dating life.

Recent photos posted by Tsui on social media show Constance, now 19, spending time with a tall Japanese man identified as Shou Honda.

Both Tsui and Chan follow Honda on Instagram.

Netizens quickly uncovered additional photos of Constance and Honda together on the trip, including affectionate gestures and snaps with Tsui.

While the couple swiftly deleted these images following the revelation of their relationship, the news has sparked widespread discussion online.

The topic has also trended on Weibo, with many netizens expressing their support for Constance's right to date as an adult.

Some have noted the close bond between Constance and her mother, who has been known to accompany her daughter on dates.

Hilary Tsui has tagged along on some of the couple's dates. PHOTO: HILARY TSUI/INSTAGRAM

Constance's dating life has been a subject of public interest since her teenage years.

In 2018, she was photographed holding hands with a boyfriend who was dubbed a "young Eddie Peng". At the time, Tsui expressed her support for her daughter's relationship.

It appears that Constance has a preference for dating models.

Last year, she was seen attending Chan's Taipei concert with her then-boyfriend, Pete Zhong Jiajia, a model who has worked with Tsui in the past.