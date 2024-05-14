EDM star Alan Walker sets up Singapore WhatsApp number

Electronic dance music star Alan Walker received over 15,000 WhatsApp messages within two hours from fans in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Norwegian electronic dance music (EDM) star Alan Walker has set up a Singapore WhatsApp phone number for fans to text him ahead of his performance here on June 14.

The number, 8041-5585, will remain available until his upcoming show at Singapore Expo Hall 3 & 4A. Tickets cost $178 and are available via Sistic (go to str.sg/aeYo or call 6348-5555).

Walker’s Walkerworld Asia Tour Pt. 1 tour also includes a gig in Indonesia on June 8 and Malaysia on June 22. He also set up Malaysia and Indonesia numbers, and received more than 15,000 text messages from all three territories within two hours on May 14.

The 26-year-old producer-DJ first made the announcement on his social media platforms on May 14.

“I’ve set up local numbers so you can WhatsApp me – let me know if you are coming to my shows in June,” he wrote.

According to a press statement, Walker will personally reply to some of the “lucky ones”.

He is known for hits such as Faded (2015), which has clocked 3.6 billion views on YouTube, and Alone (2016), which has 1.3 billion views.

His most recent and fourth album, Walkerworld, was released in 2023. His album discography also includes Different World (2018), World Of Walker (2021) and Walkerverse Pt. I & II (2022).

Walker has performed several times in Singapore, including a sold-out set at nightclub Marquee on Sept 16.