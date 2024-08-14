Eric Moo, Tiger Huang, Z-Chen, Jess Lee in October concert

The evening of Oct 5 promises to bring concertgoers an electrifying repertoire of crowd-pleasing and chart-topping classics.

Asian music titans Eric Moo, Tiger Huang, Z-Chen and Jess Lee will be belting out familiar melodies at Resorts World Ballroom.

Ticket sales to The Night Of Star Voices 2024 concert will open at noon on Aug 16.

Award-winning Malaysian singer-songwriter Moo, is known for his timeless hits such as 太傻 (Foolish Heart) and 想着你的感觉 (Feelings For You).

The veteran artist will be joined by Huang, affectionately known as The Queen Of Pubs and whose soulful voice turned 没那么简单 (More Difficult Than It Seems) and 伴 (Companion) into classic hits.

Singing at the concert with the duo will be Malaysia's "R&B Little Prince" Z-Chen. He may be 51 now but he once ruled the Taiwanese music scene with his charismatic stage presence and smooth ballads such as May I Love You? and 诗人 (Poet).

His compatriot Lee, the first Malaysian winner of One Million Star, will be taking to the stage her emotive performances and songs such as 煎熬 (Suffering) and 大火 (Burn).

The Night Of Star Voices 2024

When: Oct 15, 8pm

Where: Resorts World Ballroom

Tickets: $238 for VIP $208 for Category 1 $178 for Category 2, $148 for Category 3, $118 for Category 4 and $88 for Category 5. (Prices exclude Book My Show booking fees and handling charges.)

URL: rwsentosa.bigtix.io/e/RWSTNOSV