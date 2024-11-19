RWS’ casino licence renewed for only 2 years instead of 3

The renewal will take effect from Feb 6, 2025.

Resort World Sentosa’s (RWS) casino licence has been renewed for two years, instead of three, after its tourism performance was deemed unsatisfactory by the authorities.

In a statement on Nov 18, the Gambling Regulatory Authority (GRA) said the renewal will take effect from Feb 6, 2025.

In deciding the new licence period, the agency said it took into account RWS’ ability to “develop, maintain, and promote its integrated resort as a compelling tourist destination that meets prevailing market demand and industry standards”, among other factors.

An evaluation panel, appointed by the Minister for Trade and Industry, found that RWS’ tourism performance between 2021 and 2023 was “unsatisfactory”, and added that there were a number of areas that require “rectification and substantial improvement”.

GRA said it also considered the views of the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI), Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC).

The panel recommended that the next evaluation of RWS should take place in 2026, said the statement.

It added that the GRA will continue to work with MTI, STB, and SDC to ensure that RWS develops, maintains and promotes its integrated resort as a compelling tourist destination.

Responding to the licence renewal, RWS operator Genting Singapore said in a statement on Nov 18 that the tourism industry in Singapore faced “very significant challenges” during the evaluation period, which coincided with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“RWS continues to accelerate its transformation to refresh and rejuvenate existing offerings to deepen its destination appeal and visitor experiences,” said Genting’s company secretary Liew Lan Hing.

RWS’ new $6.8 billion waterfront lifestyle complex - which will include a 88m-tall light sculpture, two luxury hotels, and a “mountain trail” that takes visitors through buildings and structures for views of Sentosa - will be completed by 2030.

This will see the existing RWS property expanded by about 50 per cent, adding more than 164,000 sqm of new gross floor area.