Fans pack Indoor Stadium to enjoy A-lin concert

About 8,000 people crooned along with Taiwanese diva A-lin at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday (May 28) during the first large-scale live concert since the start of the pandemic more than two years ago.

With safe distancing no longer required, concertgoers were seated next to one another without having to leave empty seats in between them. There was also no capacity limit for the event, at a venue that can seat up to 12,000 people.

All concertgoers had to wear masks though, as mask-wearing continues to be required in indoor settings.

The show, which lasted more than three hours, also marked a glorious start to the performer's A-Link With Passengers World Tour, which is slated to stop at Taiwan's Taipei Arena in July this year.

The 38-year-old opened the aviation-themed show in a black suit covered with purple tulle, performing the song What Has Been Taken Away, holding back tears when singing its first lines.

After the song, she cried: "I have finally put on a concert! This is real. I don't dare believe it.

"I have thought a lot about my friends, have you thought of me?" she continued, to thunderous applause, before the star launched into her 2007 hit Absurd.

She performed many numbers from her new album, Link, released last month, including Conversation and Best Friend, which is No. 1 on the latest KKBox Top Mandarin Weekly Singles Chart.

In addition, she enchanted the crowd with three more spectacular outfits - a shimmering pink shirt and pants, a feathery turquoise dress, and a multi-coloured outfit with black bows around her wrists.

During the song Vacation Sisters, confetti rained on the crowd.

Some of the biggest cheers came when A-lin sang her older numbers Give Me A Reason To Forget (2010) and A Kind Of Sorrow (2018) during the encore segment.

She had also performed these two songs at her 2019 concert at the same venue, and the repeat performance recalled a simpler time when the world was free of Covid-19.

With other big Taiwanese acts such as Power Station and 831 also scheduled to perform at the same venue in the coming months, and Jay Chou at the National Stadium this year, large-scale concerts are well and truly back in Singapore.