Fans pay tribute to Leslie Cheung 21 years after his death

Digital editor Maureen Koh at Mandarin Oriental, where Leslie Cheung fans had gathered to remember him.

Fans left flowers at the foot of the hotel in memory of Leslie Cheung.

Ms Carrie (in mask) travelled from China to remember her idol at the spot where he died.

On April 1, 2003, the world of Cantopop lost a Heavenly King.

Leslie Cheung, who was 46 years old, jumped to his death from the 24th floor of the Mandarin Oriental hotel.

Twenty-one years on, fans placed bouquets and took photos at the spot where the legendary singer and actor had landed.

When TNP reached the spot at 10am on April 1, the stretch of Ice House Street was closed to traffic, with policemen directing pedestrians across the road in Hong Kong's downtown Central.

Countless bouquets and flower stands with heartfelt messages were neatly placed in two rows, and about 100 fans were at the scene.

Ms Carrie, 40, who is from Shenzhen, China, told TNP: "As long as my work schedule permits, I would come here on April 1."

When the fan learnt she could sign up as a volunteer, she did so immediately. Her role was to ensure order when the crowd grew bigger, and to organise the placement of tribute items.

Ms Carrie said she felt honoured that she was able to contribute in small ways for "kor kor" (Cantonese for big brother).

"He has done so much for Hong Kong's music scene, and I am so proud of him."

A busking tribute, Leslie's Night, was scheduled to take place from 6pm to 9pm near the hotel. Between 6pm and 8pm, there would be a commemorative exhibition at Hong Kong television station ATV.

Fans are expected to turn up at the Avenue of Stars to pay tribute to their late idol in front of Cheung's plaque on the railing.

Cheung's long-time lover Daffy Tong shared a video clip of the singer and wrote: “Today is Easter. Is it truly a day of resurrection?”