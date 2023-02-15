Former Taiwanese superstar Liu Wen-cheng dies at 70: Media reports

It remains unconfirmed if former Taiwanese superstar Liu Wen-cheng has really died.

TAIPEI – Former Taiwanese superstar Liu Wen-cheng, who was famous for songs such as The Promise (1975) and The Drizzle In March (1981), has died at the age of 70, according to Taiwanese media.

The singer died of a heart attack in November, according to his good friend and agent Hsia Yu-shun.

There was a report from Taiwan’s United Daily News quoting an unnamed friend who said Liu was still alive. However, this was refuted by Mr Hsia, who confirmed Liu’s death to the Taiwanese media.

Liu was a star in the Mandarin pop scene during the 1970s and 1980s, and was known for his signature look of wearing a hat and scarf. His songs were also popular in Hong Kong, China and South-east Asia.

He rose to fame in 1975 with his first album, The Promise, and won Best Male Singer at Taiwan’s Golden Bell Awards in 1980, 1982 and 1983.

His first movie was The Story Of Four Girls (1975), which also starred Sylvia Chang and Tien Niu, and he hosted singing show Liu Wen-cheng’s Time with Chinese Television System in 1977, with the show’s viewership reaching as high as 82 per cent. He became a household name by acting in 22 romantic series in the span of seven years between 1975 and 1982.

Liu moved to the United States after his contract with Polygram ended in 1984, but he returned to Taiwan in 1986 to set up Feiying (Flying Eagle) record label, which signed on singers such as Annie Yi, Fang Wen-lin and Donna Chiu, as well as Eric Moo and Huo Cheng-chi.

Liu closed down the label in 1991 and migrated to the US, quitting the entertainment industry completely.

Mr Hsia once told the media that Liu had quit at the height of his popularity as he hoped that everyone would remember the best of him.

Many people had claimed to have seen Liu over the years, but this was refuted by Mr Hsia, who said Liu met up only with his close friends.