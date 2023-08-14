‘God of Songs’ Jacky Cheung falls while performing in Malaysia

Jacky Cheung disclosed that he has suffered from Meniere’s Disease – an inner ear disorder associated with dizzy spells – since young.

KUALA LUMPUR – Hong Kong singer Jacky Cheung gave his fans a scare after he fell during his concert in Malaysia on Sunday.

The “God of Songs”, who is currently on his 60+ Concert Tour, was performing for a third night at Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

In several videos which went viral on social media, Cheung was walking slowly down a small slope while performing the song Just Want To Spend My Life With You when he fell.

However, the 62-year-old picked himself up immediately and continued to sing.

Addressing the stumble at the concert later, Cheung disclosed that he has suffered from Meniere’s Disease – an inner ear disorder associated with dizzy spells – since he was young.

The Malaysian media reported that his concert last Saturday was delayed by eight minutes after he had a relapse half an hour before the concert.

“It happened before the concert yesterday, but it has never happened during concerts,” he said on Sunday. “I felt dizzy just now.”

Cheung said the condition, unlike, say, the flu, has no effect on his voice, so he could continue to sing, but it would affect his dancing.

“The concert is 60+, so people are not expecting me to dance a lot at 60+ as I am not Aaron Kwok,” he joked, referring to his fellow “Heavenly King” who is known for his dance moves.

Cheung said he had to close his eyes partially to avoid feeling dizzy.

“I am not happy if I can’t see you, and you will feel uncomfortable if I keep closing my eyes,” he said, adding that he could still do splits.

Cheung asked his fans if he should end the concert and they yelled, “No.” He smiled and said he believed he could complete the concert. He managed to do so, even performing four songs during the encore.

Cheung, who just finished 11 shows in Singapore, will be back in Malaysia on Friday for the remaining three dates of the leg.