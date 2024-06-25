 Hong Junyang's kid hospitalised for bronchitis, pneumonia, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Hong Junyang's kid hospitalised for bronchitis, pneumonia

Hong Junyang with his daughter Azalea.PHOTO: ANGJUNYANG/INSTAGRAM
Azalea, eight, was hospitalised for five days.PHOTO: CANDYCETOH/INSTAGRAM
Shazalina Salim
Assistant Digital Editor
Jun 25, 2024 03:19 pm

Local singer Hong Junyang's daughter, eight-year-old Azalea, was hospitalised for bronchitis and pneumonia.

His wife Candyce Toh shared on Instagram that Azalea was coughing and had phlegm.

"We took her to the doctor, gave her medicine and antibiotics, and even tried TCM, but her condition didn’t improve," wrote Toh.

"She continued to cough and had phlegm."

Azalea's temperature would increase slightly at night.

Toh thought her older daughter had consumed too much junk food and cold drinks. However, her temperature spiked to 39.5 deg C.

Bluey's Big Play is a great introduction to live theatre for kids.
Bluey's Big Play wows the young with puppetry

After an X-ray and blood test the next day, the doctor diagnosed Azalea with bronchitis and pneumonia in one side of her lungs.

Azalea, who was hospitalised for five days, has been discharged, Toh shared on June 24.

