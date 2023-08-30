I wrote song 7 years ago about being swept away by wife: Sezairi

Sezairi's single, 'Luarbiasa', is a song written for his wife.

Releasing a tune seven years down the road might seem like a musical time warp but for singer-songwriter Sezairi, it’s not impossible.

The single, "Luarbiasa" (“extraordinary” in Malay) was first performed at his wedding for his wife (and personal manager) Syaza Qistina Tan, 32.

Speaking to TNP, Sezairi, 36, decided to write it after searching for wedding songs but nothing caught his attention.

“Luarbiasa is a song I wrote seven years ago about the feeling of being swept away by someone,” he said.

“I think that’s one of the most exciting feelings anyone can experience - being swept away by someone you might have a future with.”

Though the Malay spelling is “luar biasa”, Sezairi decided to fuse the words together for his upcoming album, set to hit on Sept 8.

It was not on a mere linguistic whim though.

“I felt that they are two words that don't really belong but once put together, it becomes something quite understandable and meaningful,” he said.

He has put as much thought into his album’s name too.

Aware that the post-pandemic era has been no joyride, specifically for his fans, he named the album "Self Soothing".

The album was inspired by "nusantara" (archipelago), Latin and non-English songs, which he listened to during the pandemic.

Sezairi's new album, 'Self Soothing', will be released on Sept 8. PHOTO: SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT SINGAPORE

People-watching also inspires him.

“I’m the “therapist” in my group.

“People complain to me about their partners, so I get input about people’s love lives,” the local talent said.

Sezairi, who catapulted to stardom in 2009 after winning the third season of Singapore Idol, holds the crown for being the first local artist to reach 100 million streams for a single (It’s You) on Spotify in 2022.

This milestone unveiled a truth to him.

“What I realised is that people who live in Southeast Asia have similar likes and dislikes when it comes to music and melodies, specifically like melancholia, love and uplifting music.

“We have a really particular kind of taste when it comes to that,” he said.

“For some reason, that really came through in some of my songs this past couple of years.”

As an avid TikTok user, Sezairi does not shy away from plugging his music in the digital realm.

“This is my experience with TikTok - I think people leave their ego at the door. Things are less pretentious. Things I like get pushed forward due to the algorithm,” he said.

TikTok was like a treasure map leading him to artists who had been quietly doing their thing.

“I came across drummers, Drake’s producer and people I don't see at the forefront of music,” Sezairi said.

After releasing Luarbiasa, his next move is to promote his album.

“The next step for me is to involve everyone who’s been listening for the past 10 years because if you look at my discography, I think there’s growth.

“I'm starting to become the musician I want to be. I’m only halfway through though.”