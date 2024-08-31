From viral sensation to charity stage: Shazza's musical journey

The local singer-songwriter crafted a verse on the fly for popular music act Crash Adams’ social media content, attaining more than 21 million views on TikTok – but Shazza's journey began long before that internet explosion

You probably recognise Shazza from a certain viral video that made waves on social media in February.

The local singer-songwriter – whose real name is Shareefa Aminah – crafted a verse on the fly for popular music act Crash Adams’ social media content, attaining more than 21 million views on TikTok.

But the 23-year-old singer-songwriter's journey began long before that internet explosion, fuelled by a lifelong passion for music and an unwavering support system.

“My parents are big music lovers,” Shazza told TNP. “I can’t pinpoint when I started getting interested in music because it just feels like, straight out of the womb, it was a thing I was drawn to.”

This innate affinity led her to penning her first songs at the age of 11.

While she dreamt of a music career, she acknowledged the practicality of pursuing a more traditional path. She completed a polytechnic education in communications, but even then, music remained a constant companion.

"I was releasing covers and originals on YouTube during poly," she said. "None of them went viral, but seeing people I didn’t know reacting to my music, that was very special.”

That spark ignited a fire. After graduating, Shazza took a leap of faith, putting her communications degree on hold to pursue music more seriously.

She released her first professional song, Pity Party, in 2023, complete with a music video, an endeavour made possible by the help of her parents and the collaborative spirit of her friends.

“It was a proper effort,” she affirmed. “We sent out press kits and reached out to the media. I’m most grateful that both my mass comm education and my dad being in the creative industry helped a lot.”

Her efforts paid off, earning her radio play and the opportunity to perform on bigger stages, including a performance at the Sands for Singapore Charity Festival on Aug 25.

The annual event, organised by Marina Bay Sands, was a celebration of giving, bringing together local artists, non-profit organisations, social enterprises, and the community to raise funds and awareness for a range of causes.

Shazza's performance was part of a three-day extravaganza featuring live music, a bustling marketplace for charitable organisations, and unique community engagement activities.

This whirlwind journey hasn’t been without its challenges.

“I sometimes feel like I’m not living up to the hype,” she admitted, reflecting on the pressures that come with increased recognition. “Like, I’m still learning to swim, but I’m in the deep end.”

Despite the anxieties, she credits her close-knit circle of friends and family as her anchor adding that she is always mindful to listen to her inner voice.

“The main thing is, I’m trying to look out for my mental health,” she shared candidly, revealing the toll juggling school and music had taken on her.

“As much as I want a degree and I want this, I think I can still have the best of both worlds without losing myself.”

She's currently on a leave of absence from her communications degree at NTU, focusing on her music and striving for that elusive work-life balance.

But this commitment to music isn't born from naive ambition. Shazza is keenly aware of the the local music industry's inherent unpredictability.

"I'm not gonna lie, I know how fickle the industry is," she admitted frankly when asked if she had any long-term goals for her music career. "The way I've been approaching it is trial and error, and that hasn't changed."

This pragmatic approach is coupled with a deep understanding that the current wave of attention might not last.

"I know it's not going to last," she acknowledged, a hint of somberness in her voice. "At some point, I'm not going to be the shiny new thing anymore, and I'm very aware of that. If there comes a point where I have to walk away from it, then I'll walk away from it."

Shazza added that for her, getting into music was never about riding the fame, but using her platform to inspire others.

“I've always wanted to do it to carve a path for people to feel free to pursue it and to know that anything is possible. And there’s no limits on what we can do as Singaporeans, right?”

Her advice to aspiring musicians facing similar crossroads?

“Your dreams are worth a shot," she declared with a firm nod. "But you have to do it for yourself. Just because you have a god-given gift doesn’t mean you owe anyone anything.

“Nobody is going to suffer from it if you walk away.”