Influencer challenges Chinese friends to learn, sing Hari Raya songs in 10 minutes

A Chinese individual singing a Malay song? Perhaps nothing smacks of multiculturalism more.

And it’s especially difficult when the person doesn't even speak the language to begin with.

Yet, friends of local influencer and Ah Boys To Men actor Ridhwan were up to the task when challenged to sing popular Hari Raya songs recently.

In an Instagram post on Monday (April 10), Ridhwan, 29, shared about a get-together with three of his chums, where he challenged them to learn and sing Hari Raya tunes in just 10 minutes.

While the pronunciation of the foreign words might have been a big hurdle for the trio, it probably helped that they were all songbirds in their own right.

All of them, including Ridhwan, who is well known for his passion for singing Chinese songs, took part in Spop Wave!, a local reality singing competition, in 2021.

First up was Sherly Devonne Ng, who sang a cover of Anuar Zain's and Ellina's Suasana Hari Raya with clear and smooth diction.

Yes 933 DJ Gao Mei Gui followed suit and was equally impressive with her rendition of the Ahmad Jais classic Selamat Hari Raya.

Leon Lim then wrapped up the show when he effortlessly sang M. Nasir’s Satu Hari Di Hari Raya almost note for note.

He even received a round of applause from everyone at the table.

In the comments section, netizens – many of them Malay – praised the mini performances, saying all three sounded great.

Well done, fellas. Next challenge: Tamil songs in 10 minutes.