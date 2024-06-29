Jam Hsiao celebrates wife’s 51st birthday with love profession

Taiwanese pop star Jam Hsiao used public LED screens in Hangzhou, China to profess his love to his wife and manager Summer Lin on her 51st birthday on June 27.

Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao is still enjoying the honeymoon phase after getting married in October 2023 – and he wants the world to know.

To celebrate his Taiwanese wife and long-time manager Summer Lin’s 51st birthday on June 27, the 37-year-old Mandopop star professed his love for her on public LED screens in Hangzhou, China.

Hsiao is currently in the city to perform in the musical Rouge, based on the 1987 Hong Kong supernatural romance drama of the same name.

An Instagram post on June 28 featured a video of Ms Lin in a car that drives past three LED screens Hsiao booked to display a surprise message for her. He also included aerial photographs of the three screens and the respective words each displayed.

Together, the three screens read: “June is summer, summer is Summer, Summer is Lin Yu-hui (Ms Lin’s Chinese name) and Lin Yu-hui is Little Dummy. Today is Little Dummy’s birthday. You will always be my little dummy, we will forever hold each other tight. Happy birthday from your forever love.”

In the video, Ms Lin is grinning widely as she asks Hsiao, who is only heard in the video but not seen: “Is it good to show everyone these words? Is this right? I’m a professional artiste manager.”

Despite her reservations, she bursts into laughter upon reading his message.

In the caption of the post, Hsiao wrote: “Happy birthday to my little dummy. Hangzhou has had heavy rain for more than 10 days, but in this moment, the downpour became a drizzle and our aerial photo shoot went well. ”

Ms Lin’s birthday holds special significance for the couple, as Hsiao proposed to her on her birthday in 2023.

Ms Lin, who is 14 years older than Hsiao, has been working with him since he shot to fame on the reality singing competition One Million Star in 2007. Over the years, rumours swirled that the two had a romantic relationship on top of a professional partnership, but it was never officially confirmed by them until their engagement.