Jimmy Lin attends first public event, sings for 3,000 fans

Jimmy Lin said he was happy meeting his fans again on Sunday.

TAICHUNG – Taiwanese singer-actor Jimmy Lin admitted he was a “bundle of nerves” when he appeared at his first public event in seven months, which was attended by more than 3,000 people.

The 48-year-old had a traffic accident in Taoyuan city in July 2022 and was hospitalised for 10 days. He underwent two operations – one to affix a titanium rod to his right arm and another for his facial fractures.

Lin signalled his comeback on Monday by sharing on social media photos of him gracing a Chinese New Year event in Taichung on Sunday evening.

The images showed him full of smiles and greeting the audience enthusiastically, with his face bearing no scars.

He was also using both hands to high-five his fans, although he was using only his left hand to hold the microphone on stage.

Lin captioned the photos: “I have not seen all of you in a long time. Thank you for the warm response.”

His agency told the Taiwanese media that the function was organised by a healthcare product company, which announced the extension of its endorsement deal with Lin.

Lin was asked by fans at the event to sing one of his classic songs, Rainy Season Of A 17-Year-Old (1992), and he obliged by performing an a cappella rendition.

He said through his agency that he feels happy and blessed, adding: "Although my voice is still a bit hoarse, I am working hard to recuperate and hope to get back to where I was previously."