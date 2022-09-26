JJ Lin wins Top Local Chinese and English Pop Songs at Compass Awards

Singaporean superstar JJ Lin attended the Compass Awards Presentation ceremony on Sunday, where he won awards for both the Top Local Chinese Pop Song, for If Only, and the Top Local English Pop Song, for As I Believe. The melody was composed by Lin, while its lyrics were written by Dick Lee.

Lin, 41, was also named the Top Local Songwriter Of The Year, an honour for the local composer who had the highest royalty earnings for the year in review; as well as the Top Local Artiste Of The Year, awarded based on the total amount of performing royalties generated from all songs performed by an artiste for the year in review.

In addition, Lin also clinched the Wings Of Excellence Award, given to an individual who has achieved outstanding performance internationally. Out of the 15 categories presented, Lin won in five.

In an Instagram Story, he wrote: “Super honoured and grateful.”

Lyricst Yusnor Ef and songwriter Kassim Masdor received the Lifetime Achievement Award, given to nationally renowned individuals who are outstanding musicians and have also made continuous contributions to the development and nurturing of local music talent. Kassim, who died in 2014, received the award posthumously. Both him and Yusnor are also behind the number Aku Dia Dan Lagu, which won Top Local Malay Pop Song award.

Singer-songwriter Tay Kewei clinched the Young Artiste Of The Year prize and also performed during the ceremony. She thanked her management, Cross Ratio Entertainment, as well as her parents, who were there to give their support.

Singaporean singer-songwriter Tay Kewei won the Young Artiste Of The Year prize at the Compass Awards Presentation ceremony on Sept 25, 2022. PHOTO: CROSS RATIO ENTERTAINMENT

The annual award presentation, in its 25th year, serves to recognise local musicians and songwriters for their outstanding achievements. Tabulations for the royalty-based categories are for works performed in the year 2020 and assessed in the year 2021.

List of winners:

Top local English Pop song: As I Believe, by JJ Lin (composer) and Dick Lee (lyricist)

Top local Chinese Pop song: If Only, by JJ Lin (composer)

Top local Malay Pop song: Aku Dia Dan Lagu, by Kassim Masdor (composer) and Yusnor Ef (lyricist)

Top local soundtrack: Ru Yan, by Tan Kah Beng (composer and lyricist)

Top local instrumental / contemporary: Close Hauled, by Ken Chong (composer)

Top local classical music: Di Yuan, by Wang Chenwei

Top publisher of the year: Universal Music Publishing

Young songwriter of the year: Alif Abdullah

Top local songwriter of the year: JJ Lin

Young artiste of the year: Tay Kewei

Top local artiste of the year: JJ Lin

Wings of excellence award: JJ Lin

Artistic excellence award: Shabir Tabare Alam, Ruth Ling, Joanna Dong and Sheikh Haikel

Meritorious award: Syed Ibrahim Haja Mohideen

Lifetime achievement award: Kassim Masdor (posthumous) and Yusnor Ef