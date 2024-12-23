Man, 71, arrested after fight that killed neighbour

An argument that escalated to a fight apparently led to the death of a 69-year-old man.

A 71-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a fight that allegedly caused the death of a 69-year-old man.

The incident happened at about 11.35am on Dec 22, at Block 805 King George’s Avenue.

According to Shin Min Daily News, 69-year-old Cai Jintong and his 71-year-old neighbour apparently had an argument outside an HDB flat.

Mr Cai was believed to be unhappy with his neighbour’s failure to apologise over an unknown matter, so he marched over to his neighbour’s house with a stick to demand an explanation.

A fight then broke out between the two, during which the older man allegedly took out a knife.

Mr Cai was injured and went downstairs, where he fell unconscious at the lift entrance. It was reported that he was believed to have heart problems and was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

Police investigations confirmed that the two men had a fight and that Mr Cai was pronounced dead at the hospital.